Saeed Ghani says Zardari didn’t conceal assets

KARACHI The Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said the former president Asif Ali Zardari didn’t conceal any of his assets at the time of contesting the last general elections. The Sindh Local Government minister stated this on Wednesday while responding to a query. Ghani was asked about the statement of Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would file a reference against the former president Asif Ali Zardari for allegedly not declaring a New York apartment in his nomination papers.“There is no truth in such allegations (that the former concealed his assets) and God willing we will also prove it in the court, Ghani said. But kindly do let me know as to how the people who had concealed their off-springs at the time of elections are going to defend it?” said the provincial minister.