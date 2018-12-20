Ushna, Sara make it to ladies event semis: All Pak players except Shamael out of BB Tennis

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan players barring Britain- based Chaudhry made exit from the men’s singles event of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Futures Championships that entered quarter-finals stage at the Islamabad Tennis Complex Courts Wednesday.

Shamael Chaudhry (GBR) stayed cool to beat Niklas Johansson (SWE) 6-3, 6-2 and progress to the last eight stage.

Shamael who comparatively was stronger and good in stamina broke his opponent’s serve at ease to win the match. His down the line and attacking posture had no match for the Swedish player.

Aqeel Khan, Abid Ali Akbar and Muzammil Murtaza however shown the door by their opponents in ruthless fashion. Aqeel though competed well in the first set against No 2 seed Rio Noguchi (JPN) but could not hang on to make a match out f the pre-finals. The Japanese player won 6-4, 6-2 to progress to yet another Futures quarter-final.

Abid Ali Akbar who won marathon first round match against Serbian the other day however found going tough against Ray Ho (TPE) during his straight set defeat. The Chinese Taipei player beat Mohammad Abid Ali Khan Akber (PAK) 6-2, 6-1 to put curtains on his progress.

Alexis Canter (GBR) maded short work of Muzammil Murtaza (PAK) defeating him 6-4, 6-0. Muzammil who lacked true stamina required for a professional player though managed to fight well in the first, there was no stopping England player in the second in which he did not concede single point. All local players also made exit from the doubles event which entered semis stage.

Results: Men’s singles category second round: Kai Wehnelt (GER) bt Chandrill Sood (IND) 6-1, 6-2; Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) bt Alexander Pavlioutchenkov (RUS) 1-6,6-1, 6-4; Shamael Chaudhry (GBR) bt Niklas Johansson (SWE) 6-3,6-2; Rio Noguchi (JPN) bt Aqeel Khan 6-4,6-2; Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) bt Worovin Kumthonkittikul (THA) 1-6,6-1,6-1; Ray Ho (TPE) bt Mohammad Abid Ali Khan Akber (PAK) 6-2,6-1; Alexis Canter (GBR) bt Muzammil Murtaza (PAK) 6-4, 6-0; Hamidreza Nadaf (IRI) bt Hao Yuan NG (SGP) 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s doubles category second round: Alexander Pavlioutchenkov (RUS)/Vladimir Polyakov (RUS) bt Shahzad Khan (PAK)/Syed Zohair Raza (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Ti Chen (TPE)/Ray Ho (TPE) bt Ahmed Choudhary (PAK)/ Hao Yuang NG (SGP) 6-0, 6-0; Rio Noguchi (JPN)/Ken Onishi (JPN) bt M. Abid Ali Khan Akber (PAK)/Shamael Chaudhry (GBR) 6-3, 6-3; Anton Chekhov (RUS)/Kia Wehnelt (GER) bt Aqeel Khan (PAK)/Muzammil Murtaza (PAK) 6-2, 6-0.

Meanwhile, in BB National for women and junior players, seeded players made it to the semis. In ladies singles Ushana Suhail, Sarah Mahboob and Sara Mansoor made it to the last four stage with easy wins.

Results: Ladies singles (quarterfinals): Ushna Suhail bt Bakhtawar Haider 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Mahboob bt Hania Navid 6-1, 6-3; Esha Jawad bt Khunsha Baber 6-3, 6-2; Sara Mansoor bt Mahvish Chishtie 6-3, 6-0;

Boys singles under-18 (2nd round): Sami Zeb bt Rayan Jawad 6-2, 6-3; Nalain Abbas bt Sikandar Amin 6-0, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil bt Faizan Shahid 6-2, 6-3; Musa Choudhry bt Saim Danish 6-1, 6-2; Abdullah Adnan bt Azan Sajid 6-0, 6-0; Ahmed Asjad bt Kashan Umar 6-2, 6-2; Hamid Israr bt Yahya Musa: 6-2, 6-2.

Boys singles u-14 (2nd round): M. Taha Aman bt Kashan Umar 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Hamza Roman bt Hamid Israr 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Sami Zeb bt Talha Khan 1-6, 7-5, 6-0; Uzair Khan bt Ahmed Nael 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Boys/girls singles under-10 (2nd round): Jamal Shah bt Abdur Rehman 4-0, 4-1; Nabeel bt Saqib Ali 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Roman bt Abdul Basit 4-1, 4-0.