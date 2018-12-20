close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
December 20, 2018

Thalassemic patients

National

Islamabad: A delegation from Novartis, led by its CEO Imran Rasheed, called on the Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi, to explore the possibility of joint ventures regarding provision of healthcare facilities to the poorest of the poor Thalassemic patients. During the meeting, Imran expressed his willingness to join hand with PBM under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

