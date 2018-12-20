Army hands over houses, shops to Awaran quake victims

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Pakistan Army handed over homes and shops of a model village in Mashkai, Awaran district, amongst families that got displaced due to earthquake 2013.
The model village has all basic amenities including school, market, water supply system and solar-based electricity, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The mega project has been built on self-help basis by Pakistan Army in a short span of six months. Locals showed complete satisfaction over efforts of Army for peace and stability and socio- economic development in the area.
Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa handed over the keys to the allottees.
QUETTA: Pakistan Army handed over homes and shops of a model village in Mashkai, Awaran district, amongst families that got displaced due to earthquake 2013.
The model village has all basic amenities including school, market, water supply system and solar-based electricity, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The mega project has been built on self-help basis by Pakistan Army in a short span of six months. Locals showed complete satisfaction over efforts of Army for peace and stability and socio- economic development in the area.
Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa handed over the keys to the allottees.