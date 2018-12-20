close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
December 20, 2018

Army hands over houses, shops to Awaran quake victims

National

December 20, 2018

QUETTA: Pakistan Army handed over homes and shops of a model village in Mashkai, Awaran district, amongst families that got displaced due to earthquake 2013.

The model village has all basic amenities including school, market, water supply system and solar-based electricity, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The mega project has been built on self-help basis by Pakistan Army in a short span of six months. Locals showed complete satisfaction over efforts of Army for peace and stability and socio- economic development in the area.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa handed over the keys to the allottees.

