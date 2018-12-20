close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Corrrespondent
December 20, 2018

Body found

Lahore

A 50-year-old man was found dead in the Gujjarpura police limits here on Wednesday. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and started searching the victim’s family. The victim was trying to cross a road when the vehicle hit her. As a result, she received multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver fled the scene.

