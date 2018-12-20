Body found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 50-year-old man was found dead in the Gujjarpura police limits here on Wednesday. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and started searching the victim’s family. The victim was trying to cross a road when the vehicle hit her. As a result, she received multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver fled the scene.
