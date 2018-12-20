close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
December 20, 2018

Karachi to host Softball Asia coaching clinic next year

Sports

December 20, 2018

KARACHI: Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) secretary Asif Azeem has said that Karachi would host Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic next year.

On his return from Kuala Lumpur after attending the Congress meeting of Softball Asia (SA), he said international coaches would train Pakistan softball coaches and players.

“President Softball Asia (SA) Dato Low Beng Choo will also come to Pakistan,” Asif said.

He said that this coaching clinic would be the first international softball event in the country. He further said that Pakistan umpires would attend a course in Thailand in July next year.

He said Pakistan had been invited to participate in Indonesia Open Men’s Softball Championship to be held next year in October in Jakarta.

