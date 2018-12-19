PSCA officers seek review of court order

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s Managing Director Ali Amir Malik and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of an order regarding recovery of amount they received above and beyond their regular salaries. The officers contend through counsel that they have been lawfully appointed after an approval of then chief minister, chief secretary, home secretary and chairman planning & development.

They submitted that they had been paid under the law as per the nature of their job responsibilities at the safe city authority.

The petitioners pleaded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started issuing notices to them in light of the apex court order for the recovery of excessive salaries. They requested the court to review its order about recovery of their salaries beyond their basic pay scale as government servants.