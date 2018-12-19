Banned fish sale continues

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has completely failed in implementing its ban imposed on sale of Pangasius fish, which is available at majority of big grocery stores and fish sale points across the City. Earlier in the current year, PFA had stopped sale of Pangasius frozen fish, saying the particular fish was not suitable for human consumption.

However, one can find the banned fish at majority of the big grocery stores, where the fish was being sold with different names. Many fried fish sellers were also selling this banned fish openly and despite repeated complaints, PFA has taken any action on it.

The scribe tried to contact PFA DG Muhammad Usman but he didn’t attend the phone call. A detailed SMS was also sent to him regarding the news but no reply was received till our going to the press. Meanwhile, PFA has banned an energy drink advertisement and serve a notice on the company here on Tuesday, directing it to make changes to the advertisement according to the PFA standard.