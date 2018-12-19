LHC CJ visits CTO office for driving licence

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Anwaarul Haq visited the chief traffic officer’ office without protocol on Tuesday and received his fresh driving and international driving licences like a common citizen.

CTO Liaqat Ali Malik briefed the LHC CJ on the procedure for driving licences. The CJ appreciated the steps taken for the citizens for the licences. The CTO said the city traffic police had been following the policy of protocol for all.

seized: The vigilance team of the city traffic police have arrested a member of a gang involved in preparing fake medical certificates for driving licences and sized the certificates, licences and files from him.

A case has also been registered against the accused, Ajmal. A press card was also seized from him. The CTO said traffic police had been providing all files free of cost. A doctor is also available at the CTO office for medical and there is no fee for the medical certificate.

Mansha Bomb, son remand extended: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended physical remand of Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb and his son by December 22. Mansha Bomb and his son are accused of attacking LDA officials and forcefully usurping public and private land. Mansha was arrested on October 15 from the Supreme Court premises. He had surrendered himself to the apex court and demanded to meet the chief justice.