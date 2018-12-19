PPP won’t allow any plan succeed against 18th Amend: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will never let any conspiracy succeed against the 18th Amendment of the Constitution.

The former president expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the party’s Information Wing led by Information Secretary Senator Maula Bux Chandio and Dr Nafisa Shah. The delegation called on former president and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Zardari House Islamabad on Tuesday evening. “The PPP has defeated dictators in the past and any puppet government cannot and will not be able to stop the party from fighting for the rights of the people of Pakistan,” he told the delegation.

Zardari boasted that the PPP has shown the door to former dictator General Musharraf besides restoring the Constitution in its original shape. He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto have taught them not to fear any situation. “The PPP is resisting the mindset which wants to keep democracy as hostage. The PPP will never be weakened,” he said. He instructed the Information Wing leaders to work with extra zeal and vigor so that anti- democratic forces be defeated once for all. The delegation included Palwasha Behram, Munawar Anjum, Hassan Murtaza, Senator Rubina Khalid, Saadia Danish, Barriester Amir Hassan, Sardar Javed Ayub, Sarbland Khan, Sehar Kamran, Nazir Dhoki and Hafiz Naeem were included in the delegation.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday that PPP will restore the student unions when it comes to power. Bilawal was speaking with a delegation of the Peoples Student Federation’s (PSF) central Punjab delegation led by Moosa Khokhar and Waqas Ahmed at the Zardari House here. “The student unions strengthen democratic culture and defeat dictatorial mindset,” he told the delegation. Praising the services of PSF, Bilawal said that PSF had a glowing history and its members had sacrificed a lot for democracy and restoration of constitution. He said that several of its leaders and activists were imprisoned during their struggle for a better future.

He asked the students to support him as they had supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. “The PPP will make Pakistan a progressive, democratic and prosperous nation with the philosophy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the manifest of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he said. The delegation consisted of Kamran Nisar Warraich, Hafiz Ahmed Shehzad and Raja Zeeshan. The delegation assured the Chairman that the members of PSF were with him in his political journey and also invited him to visit educational institutions. On this occasion, Farhatullah Babar and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were also present.