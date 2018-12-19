close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
December 19, 2018

Parking mafia

Newspost

December 19, 2018

Recently I went to Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Karachi. When I parked the car, a person informed me that the KMC has designated the area as charged parking area and has set Rs50 as parking fees. This seemed strange as KMC-approved parking charges are no more than Rs20. When I asked for an official letter, I received a receipt which was devoid of three important things: One, phone number of KMC office. Two, timing of parking. Three, parking fees amount.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has taken strict action against encroachment in the city. I wonder when he will take action against the parking mafia which has been minting money from people for many years now. The relevant authorities must launch a KMC WhatsApp query number from where anyone can get information within seconds.

Mubashir Mahmood

Karachi

