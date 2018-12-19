Brutal beatings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Corporal punishment’ (December 17) by Faisal Ansar. I totally agree with the writer that it is really shameful that a cleric, who is assumed to be well-learned in religious matters, beat children brutally if they fail to learn their lessons.
Unfortunately, there is no regulatory authority that can keep a check on thousands of madressahs that are opened in every corner of the city. There should be a complete ban on corporal punishment and anyone who is involved in beating children should be punsihed.
Yasira Mansoor
Makran
