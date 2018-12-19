Brutal beatings

This refers to the letter ‘Corporal punishment’ (December 17) by Faisal Ansar. I totally agree with the writer that it is really shameful that a cleric, who is assumed to be well-learned in religious matters, beat children brutally if they fail to learn their lessons.

Unfortunately, there is no regulatory authority that can keep a check on thousands of madressahs that are opened in every corner of the city. There should be a complete ban on corporal punishment and anyone who is involved in beating children should be punsihed.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran