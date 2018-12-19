close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
December 19, 2018

Atrocities in Kashmir

Newspost

December 19, 2018

Imran Khan on Saturday condemned the killings of 14 Kashmiris by Indian forces and also hinted to take the issue to the OIC. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the only platform from where Muslims can unite to overcome the ongoing problems faced by Muslim-majority countries.

If the 57 member states are united, they can easily persuade big powers to intervene in the Kashmir issue and arrange for a peaceful solution.

Sajjad Ali Brohi

Shahdadkot

