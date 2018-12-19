close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Cold spell continues

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

LAHORE: Cold wave persisted in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials said continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Very cold weather is expected in northern parts of the country. Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central and southern parts of Punjab during morning/night hours. No rainfall was reported in any part of the country. Tuesday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore it was 15°C and humidity level was 58 per cent.

