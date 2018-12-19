PSCA officers plead for review of court order

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s Managing Director Ali Amir Malik and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of an order regarding recovery of amount they received above and beyond their regular salaries. The officers contend through counsel that they have been lawfully appointed after an approval of then chief minister, chief secretary, home secretary and chairman planning & development.
