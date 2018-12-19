Nawaz Sharif seeking NRO for Maryam:

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is seeking an NRO for his daughter Maryam Nawaz from powers that be while Asif Ali Zardari is not interested in any such deal for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardai and prime minister Nawaz Sharif could not escape accountability and would meet the same fate before March next year. He said joining hands by the leadership of rival Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz showed that the country was heading towards a change. However, they would have no role in the changed situation as they would not be able to seek any way out even by using the looted money, he added.

Speaking as chief guest at a cake-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, held here in connection with Christmas celebrations, the minister claimed that Nawaz Sharif was seeking a deal like the NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for his daughter Maryiam Nawaz, however, Zardari was not interested in any such accord for his son Bilawal.

He congratulated the Christian community, saying he was pleased to share their joys and festivities. “Islam teaches the lesson of peace, friendship and promotion of inter-faith harmony, which was dire need of the hour,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed said he had asked the Divisional Superintendent Railways to provide jobs to the Christian community members on merit. He announced that there would be free travel for Christian passengers on trains on December 25.