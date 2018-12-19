Ali Ejaz passes away at 77

LAHORE: Renowned film, TV and stage actor Ali Ejaz died of cardiac arrest here on Tuesday. He was 77.

Ejaz started his career in 1967 and was well known for his role in a popular television comedy drama series Khawaja and Son. The actor also suffered paralysis 12-13 years ago. He was honoured with the prestigious Presidential Pride of Performance on August 14, 1993.

Information Minister Ch Fawad has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the famed actor. In his condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The minister said Pakistan has been deprived of a versatile artiste and he will always be remembered due to his remarkable services in the film and TV arena.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the loss. They said artistic services of late Ali Ejaz will always be remembered. Ali Ejaz acted in 106 movies, 84 of which were Punjabi, 22 Urdu, and one Pashtu.