FrieslandCampina officials meet minister

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of FrieslandCampina and Engro Foods met with Minister of National Food Security Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan last week to discuss human nutrition and dairy development programme for the country’s progress.

FrieslandCampina global CEO Hein Shumacher discussed the importance of human nutrition and food safety with the minister. “Low animal yield in Pakistan of 4-5 litres of milk per cow is resulting in low income for the farmers.”

He offered that through FrieslandCampina’s global dairy expertise, Engro Foods could assist in dairy development programmes for capacity building of farmers, , particularly women dairy farmers, which would result in sustainable livelihoods as well as providing safe and healthy dairy nutrition to millions of consumers.

Women empowerment has been one of the key focuses of FrieslandCampina Global Dairy Development Program, for which Engro Foods was globally recognised as the company of the year 2018 at Commonwealth. Engro Foods has imparted above one million trainings to farmers since 2005 on best dairy farming practices, which has infused millions of rupees in to the economy and brought sustainability to farmers at grassroots level. Structured dairy development programmes on best dairy farming practices can enhance the milk yield and counter the alarming rate of malnutrition in Pakistan.