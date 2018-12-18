Islamabad gears up for National Women Baseball

ISLAMABAD: The fifth National Women Baseball Championship will be held from December 26 to 29 at Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium Bahria Town Lahore.

In this regard a training camp of Islamabad team is currently in progress at Islamabad. In this connection for the participation in National Women Baseball Championship a training camp of Islamabad team is in progress at Islamabad. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) visited the camp on Monday. Tahir Mehmood President and M Ramzan, Secretary General Islamabad Baseball Association, also accompanied the PFB chief at the camp. While talking with players, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said that it is pleasant to see players taking interest and playing baseball. He appreciates the efforts of Islamabad Baseball Association for the promotion of Baseball in Islamabad. Meanwhile, Sh Mazhar Ahmad, Secretary PFB, informed that for the development of baseball in Islamabad, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah has donated baseball equipment to Islamabad Baseball Association.