Tue Dec 18, 2018
REUTERS
December 18, 2018

Hospital fire kills six in Mumbai

World

REUTERS
MUMBAI: At least six people died and more than 145 were rescued after a fire ripped through a government hospital in India’s financial capital Mumbai on Monday, officials said. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital in the suburb of Marol, filling the five-storey structure with smoke. “Six people have died,” a police official said. “Almost all patients have been rescued. Operations are still on and the fire brigade is checking whether anyone is still trapped inside,” the official added. Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar told domestic news agency ANI, a Reuters partner, that the cause of the fire was not immediately known and would be investigated.

