Conference on frontiers of IT commences

Islamabad : A three-day 16th international conference on ‘Frontiers of Information Technology’ (FIT-2018), organised by COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) started here on Monday at COMSTECH Secretariat, Islamabad. International speakers from Canada, France, Germany, Macau, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, UAE, UK and USA are participating in the FIT-2018.

Theme of this year’s conference is “Innovation-The Way Forward”. Federal Minister, Ministry of Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, Asad Umar graced the occasion as Chief Guest of opening ceremony. The Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs minister, in his speech, highlighted the importance of Information Technology in economic development of Pakistan. Prof. Dr. Reiko Heckel, from the University of Leicester United Kingdom in his keynote address “Building the Plane and Learning to Fly: How Innovation=Technology + Skills” highlighted the importance of innovation, with the help of technology and skills and presented novel solutions to IT specialists to learn and fly in present era. During the three days conference, a series of invited talks are organised as part of technical sessions and world renowned scholars and researchers will deliver these talks. PhD symposia will be providing a forum to the PhD students to present their ongoing research; these symposia will be conducted by elite academicians from the arena of Information Technology. Tutorial sessions will also be a part of FIT-2018 in which various topics of interest for IT community will be organized and delivered.

The “Best IT Innovation Award” with a prize money for commercialization will be awarded to the best innovative idea. On last day of conference panel discussion on “Innovation-The Way Forward” will be focusing on the scope of innovations in universities. A focus group discussion on converting a dream into reality raising Pakistan’s IT exports to $10 billion per year will also be held during the conference.

This discussion will be led by Pakistan’s most intellectual brains in various field including IT, Mathematics, Engineering, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.