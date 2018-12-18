RDA removes encroachments from graveyards

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Under the direction of Muhammad Hayat Lak, director general (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the enforcement cell of RDA continuing its anti-encroachment drive, made crackdown against illegal land use, removed encroachments in graveyard of Civil Line Housing Scheme. Kinza Murtaza, Director Land Development & Estate Management (LD&EM), Muhammad Anwar Baran,
Head of Demolition Squad, RDA and Estate Management Wing’s staff conducted the operation. The encroachments were in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976. Director (LD&EM) and had directed occupants / owners of the illegal homes in graveyard of Civil Line Housing Scheme to vacate premises immediately.
