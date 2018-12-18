close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

RDA removes encroachments from graveyards

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Rawalpindi: Under the direction of Muhammad Hayat Lak, director general (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the enforcement cell of RDA continuing its anti-encroachment drive, made crackdown against illegal land use, removed encroachments in graveyard of Civil Line Housing Scheme. Kinza Murtaza, Director Land Development & Estate Management (LD&EM), Muhammad Anwar Baran,

Head of Demolition Squad, RDA and Estate Management Wing’s staff conducted the operation. The encroachments were in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976. Director (LD&EM) and had directed occupants / owners of the illegal homes in graveyard of Civil Line Housing Scheme to vacate premises immediately.

