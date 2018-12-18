‘Nanbai’ raise ‘Roti’ price

Islamabad : The residents of the twin cities Monday expressed grave concern over the unilateral decision by General Nanbai Association (GNA) to raise the prices of ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’ (traditional bread) and also complained about the less weight of the commodity being sold on different ‘Tandoors’.

Due to increase in demand with the arrival of chilly weather and low or zero gas pressure at residents ‘Tandoors’ (baker shops) were thronged by the customers and the owners were minting money through self-imposed inflation and price hike.

The price of different sorts of breads has been increased from Rs2 to Rs10 (Khamiri), while ‘Roti’ or ‘Patiri’ was now costing Rs8 instead of Rs7, while the prices of ‘Parathas’ and ‘Roghni-naan’ have increased from Rs5 to Rs25 each, and ‘Kulcha’ now costs Rs12 instead of Rs10. Sardar Farooq a Nanbai in G-13/1 talking to APP said that due to rise in prices of LPG cylinder and increase in shop rent the cost of production of the commodity has gone up and they were forced to revise prices.

A customer Saqlain said 120 grams of ‘Naan’ and ‘Patiri’ were very rare to find on the ‘Tandoors’ of the federal capital and no authority was there to take action for enhancing prices unilaterally.

He regretted that low-income families were now facing difficulty in paying extra price as they could not afford high cost.

An official from the Deputy Commissioner’s office informed that notified rates in the capital were Rs7 for ‘Patiri’, Rs8 for ‘Naan’, Rs10 for ‘Kulcha’ and each has to weigh 120 grams.

Citizens should register complaints to the control room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and inform them about the illegal hike in prices, the official said.