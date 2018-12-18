close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
AFP
December 18, 2018

Tour winner Thomas voted UK sports personality

Sports

AFP
December 18, 2018

LONDON: Geraint Thomas was crowned the BBC’s UK sports personality of the year on Sunday after his maiden Grand Tour triumph in the Tour de France.

Welshman Thomas beat out Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane into second and third respectively.“It is insane that I am stood here,” said Thomas after collecting the prestigious prize in Birmingham.

“Seeing kids on their bikes back home, you take great pride in winning this.“It’s been an amazing year for British sport and long may it continue.”There was some success for England’s World Cup team as Gareth Southgate picked up the coach of the year award.

