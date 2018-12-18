USAID funded FERP project for youth inaugurated in Pindi

Rawalpindi: Inauguration ceremony for Skills Development programme was held at Rawalpindi, under FATA Economic Revitalization Project (FERP) funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the American people, implemented by Hashoo Foundation in partnership with United Nations Development programme -UNDP.

Under this four-month skills development programme, 240 youth from three newly merged districts of Khyber, North Waziristan and South Waziristan will be trained on Hospitality Management and Marble Shining. The purpose of the event was to welcome the youth and orient the stakeholders and formally launch the skills development programme.

This skills development training programme will be implemented at the selected training centres of Hashoo Foundation such as Peshawar, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, and Bhurban.***