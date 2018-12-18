Universities must play role in research, innovation, says Ismail

SUKKUR: The Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, has said the universities must play their role as the platform for research and innovation. The governor was addressing the 22th convocation of the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, on Monday. Praising the role of the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, the Sindh governor said the MUET’s faculty is providing a leadership role in the country’s progress and development. Ismail said universities are the main source for helping countries achieve progress, development and economic stability. He asked the students to concentrate on education and groom themselves for the technological challenges of the new age.

Addressing the convocation, the Vice Chancellor of the MUET, Prof Dr Muhammed Aslam Uqaili, sought the government’s support for the construction of the girls and boys hostels. He said reputable institutions are inclined to recruit engineers as the university does not compromise on merit and quality of education. He said the population growth, water scarcity, shortage of energy and climate change are the big challenges for Pakistan. He said in order to create awareness, the MUET has held workshops and national and international conferences which produced sound recommendations for the government .

During the convocation, 940 students received their degrees, seven were awarded gold medals, 30 silver medals, while 52 students received certificates of merit.