Nawaz’s guard tortures cameraman at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: A guard of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday attacked a cameraman of a private news channel within the premises of the Parliament House, leaving him unconscious.

The cameraman, identified as Wajid Ali, was attacked by the guard when he was making footage of Nawaz Sharif, who along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif was leaving the National Assembly after chairing a party meeting. Wajid Ali was seriously injured after being punched and kicked by the guard. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where his treatment was underway.

Meanwhile, at the outset of the National Assembly session, Farrukh Habib of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf informed Speaker Asad Qaiser about this incident and strongly condemned it. The speaker suspended the House proceedings for 14 minutes to talk with the representatives of journalists in his office on the issue. –APP

Our correspondent adds: Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Monday banned the entry of private guards in the premises of the Parliament House following the severe thrashing of a cameraman of a private television by the security guard of the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Taking notice of brutal torture on cameraman, the Speaker also ordered inquiry saying that only security of the Parliament would be available in the premises of the Parliament House.

Earlier, the journalists covering proceedings of the National Assembly also walked out of the press gallery, gathered at entry point of the Parliament House building where the cameraman was manhandled by the security guard accompanying Nawaz Sharif when he was leaving the premises. The security guard was shown throwing the cameraman to the ground and then one of them was seen jumping over and kicking his face, according to a video going viral on social media. The video also shows cameraman Wajid Shah bleeding from nose. Wajid later was shifted to the Federal Government Service Hospital in unconscious condition.

Later, Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif also condemned the incident on the floor of the House and suggested to take legal action against the person who manhandled the cameraman. He also apologized to the media and assured full cooperation in probing the incident. The Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Omar Ayub Khan also visited journalists in the press lobby and expressed solidarity with them. Fawad Chaudhry said orders have been issued to register FIR against those responsible for the incident. “The cameraman was brutally tortured and we are standing with the journalist community,” he said.

Earlier, the PTI parliamentarian Farrukh Habib raised the issue in the House and demanded a ban on the entry of the security guards into the Parliament House building. “Gulu Butt type culture should stop now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif taking notice of the incident of torture said he was pained to learn about it. “I have also directed the party leaders to visit the injured cameraman and make arrangements for his treatment,” he said. Nawaz Sharif said he would not tolerate such people in his private staff who commit such acts.

The Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) has also submitted an application with the Speaker’s office and the Inspector General Islamabad Police for action against the security guards. Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb called on the injured cameraman at Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad, reported the Geo News. She said Mian Sahib has taken strict notice of the incident and the security guard involved in the incident would be punished. Marriyum said the PML-N supremo had asked her to personally supervise the treatment of injured cameraman. “The PML-N wholeheartedly respects the press and the media fraternity,” she said, while apologising on behalf of her party.