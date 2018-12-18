SECP organises seminar

ISLAMABAD: The Investor Education Department of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held an in-house session on ‘capital market framework in Malaysia’ on Monday for its employees.

Geoffrey Ng, a director with a pan-Asian fund management company Fortress Capital Asset Management, told the audience about the structure of capital market and initiatives recently taken by the Malaysian Securities Commission.

Malaysian bond/sukuk market has almost total institutional participation, Geoffrey said in a statement. Giving the examples of tax exempted fixed income funds, he stressed on the recent initiatives taken by the government of Malaysia that encourage the public to save and invest more. Eighteen percent of the individual’s salary goes to the monetary provident fund of government of Malaysia, which is worth around $250 billion.

Shaukat Hussain, SECP commissioner, lauded the chartered financial analyst (CFA) team and the initiatives taken by CFA for the SECP employees.