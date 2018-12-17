MoU signed for financial literacy

Islamabad: The International Islamic University and National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on National Financial Literacy Programme for Youth (NLFP-Y).

The NLFP-Y is project of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) which is being implemented by NIBAF. It is aimed at imparting essential financial education to Pakistani youth for strengthening money management skills.

On the university's new campus, acting IIU President Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik and NFLP-Y Project Director Salman Shehzad signed the MoU. The ceremony was also attended by IIUI Vice President Dr. Muhammad Munir, Director Institute of Professional Development (IPD), Dr. Saeedul Hassan Chishtia and IIUI students’ advisors Dr. Tariq Javed and Dr. Nyla Jabeen.

According to MoU both sides will explore areas of mutual interests to develop and groom human resource in the field of Banking and Finance.

Both sides also vowed for joint ventures and mutual cooperation in training on financial literacy. It was also agreed to make efforts for online certification courses and establishing financial literacy clubs.