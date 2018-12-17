close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
December 17, 2018

Licensing arms

Newspost

December 17, 2018

This refers to the news report ‘2.5 million arms licences yet to be renewed’. The relevant department has expressed that legal action will be taken against those who failed to get their manual licences renewed/computerised before the December 31 dead;ome.

So far so good, but what action is contemplated against those who never bothered to obtain licences for their weapons? I am certain that there are more than 2.5 million in this category. Are there any plans to apprehend them or is action only contemplated against genuine licence holders who, for one reason or the other, cannot get their licences renewed?

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore

