Buzdar pays tribute to APS martyrs

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the fourth anniversary of the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar, has said the merciless beasts brutally killed innocent schoolchildren on December 16, 2014.

In a handout issued on Saturday, the chief minister said the students of APS had written new history of bravery and courage. The whole nation pays tribute to the martyrs of the APS, he said. He said the whole nation was united against terrorism due to the sacrifices of the students. The nation will not forget the sacrifices of the martyrs of APS.

“The martyred children and their teachers are the heroes of the nation. We will not rest till complete elimination of terrorism in the country”, the chief minister said.