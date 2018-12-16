close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

Buzdar pays tribute to APS martyrs

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the fourth anniversary of the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar, has said the merciless beasts brutally killed innocent schoolchildren on December 16, 2014.

In a handout issued on Saturday, the chief minister said the students of APS had written new history of bravery and courage. The whole nation pays tribute to the martyrs of the APS, he said. He said the whole nation was united against terrorism due to the sacrifices of the students. The nation will not forget the sacrifices of the martyrs of APS.

“The martyred children and their teachers are the heroes of the nation. We will not rest till complete elimination of terrorism in the country”, the chief minister said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan