Sun Dec 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

NBP thump SNGPL in PPFL

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) defeated Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 2-0 in their vital outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KMC Stadium on Saturday.

Following a barren first half, Dawood put NBP ahead in the 51st minte. In the stoppage time, Maqbool doubled their lead through a solid strike.

NBP moved to 30 points with their eighth win after 19 matches. SNGPL are reeling at 12 points from 18 outings.

