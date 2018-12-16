Lewis returns for Bangladesh T20s

SYLHET, Bangladesh: Batsman Evin Lewis returned as the West Indies on Saturday named a 15-man squad for their three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, beginning next week.

Lewis had turned down a white-ball contract in October before withdrawing from the limited-over legs of the side’s recent India tour, citing personal reasons.

He also did not play for the West Indies in the just-concluded One-day International series against Bangladesh.

The West Indies also welcomed back fast bowlers Kesrick Williams and Sheldon Cottrell while all-rounder Kieron Pollard and left-arm pacer Obed McCoy were left out because of injuries.

Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Fabian Allen and Oshane Thomas retained their places in the T20 squad from the last series in India.

Squad: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.