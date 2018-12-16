Gas shortage

Every winter, there is gas shortage for which we are told that the problem is due to technical fault or gas production shortages. When those at helm of affairs have conflicts of interest, such shortage raises many eyebrows. It is no secret that those involved in furnace oil trade reaps profits of millions of dollars.

When the LNG contract was signed, we were told that this will prevent gas shortages and cost less to exchequer. Yet orders for LNG were suspended, despite knowing well that the demand for gas increases every winter. In spite of a change in government, nothing has really changed for common people.

Aneela Chandio

Sukkur