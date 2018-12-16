close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 16, 2018

Gas shortage

Newspost

December 16, 2018

Every winter, there is gas shortage for which we are told that the problem is due to technical fault or gas production shortages. When those at helm of affairs have conflicts of interest, such shortage raises many eyebrows. It is no secret that those involved in furnace oil trade reaps profits of millions of dollars.

When the LNG contract was signed, we were told that this will prevent gas shortages and cost less to exchequer. Yet orders for LNG were suspended, despite knowing well that the demand for gas increases every winter. In spite of a change in government, nothing has really changed for common people.

Aneela Chandio

Sukkur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost