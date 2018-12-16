Not safe for children

These days children carry heavy and oversized school bags to their educational institutions – a practice which has a negative impact on students’ health. Healthcare experts have repeatedly warned parents to ensure that their children are not carrying heavy bags as this can cause serious spinal deformities. Educational institutions need to look into this matter. Homework or other assignments can be sent through email and lockers can be provided where students can keep the books that are needed to be brought daily to school. The healthcare authorities in collaboration with educationists must work together to provide a solution to ensure that children stay healthy and physically fit.

Sadeem Khalid

Karachi