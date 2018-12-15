Credit goes to Bilawal for getting PAC chair by Shahbaz: PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has said the credit of achieving the Public Accounts Committee Chairmanship by Opposition goes to Pakistan Peoples Party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had earlier refused the government’s offer of PAC chairmanship.

“It was Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s political prudence, wisdom and maturity that saved the opposition from division and pushed the government to take another U-turn. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had flopped the government's effort to divide the opposition by refusing its offer to become the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman,” he said while talking to newsmen at the Parliament House on Friday.

In reply to a question, Senator A. Rehman Malik said that it seems our political system is still in transitory phase as democratic governments in the past were not let to complete their due democratic tenures. “Resultantly governments in the past couldn’t deliver as per the expectations of the public and continued to lose their confidence on the parliament and their elected representatives, he added.

While commenting on continuous fall of rupee against US dollar, Rehman Malik said the continuous devaluation of Pakistani rupee against US dollar is damaging country economy and directed the FIA to investigate and submit a detailed report to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

Rehman Malik strongly condemned US for adding Pakistan to its blacklist of countries that violate religious freedom. He terms it as a political move to create pressure on Pakistan as the US itself is a biggest supporter of terrorism. He questioned who destroyed Afghanistan, Iraq and FATA and who was behind making Al-Qaida, Taliban and Daish.

“I want to inform President Donald Trump that Pakistan is aware of US’ cold war with China and Iran so we will not allow anyone to put us in any other war again as we have already suffered the most in US initiated war in Afghanistan,” he said.