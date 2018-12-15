Man commits suicide in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man ended his life over unknown reasons in Cherat area on Friday, official sources said.

They said that one Sher Rehman, resident of Salih Khana, reported to the police that he was reciting Holy Quran in his room when he heard a fire shot.

“When I entered the room, I found my son Zahid Ali in a pool of blood,” he said, adding that he did not know the reason behind the incident.

The body was shifted to a hospital in Pabbi for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.