Sat Dec 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Hindu yatrees visit Krishna Mandir

Lahore

December 15, 2018

LAHORE: Hindu pilgrims offered their religious rituals at Krishna Mandir, and visited greater Iqbal Park on Friday. They visited historical places including Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid. They also visited Anarkali Bazaar and Packages Mall. The pilgrims will return to India via Wagah today (Saturday).

