‘Police believe in religious harmony’

LAHORE: Police always believed in religious harmony and tried to protect the lives and properties of minorities particularly the Christian community.

The decision regarding arrangements of Bara Khana in honour of Christian officers/officials of Punjab Police has been made in connection with the forthcoming Christmas, said Inspector General of Police, Punjab. The IG has issued a directive to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to arrange special functions besides Bara Khana in their respective domains. He directed the field officers to personally participate in Bara Khana and celebrate the Christmas activities and functions before December 25. The directive said that all the activities should be completed before Dec 25 so that the Christian employees could celebrate their festival with religious fervour.

land reclaimed: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has recovered a commercial plaza of worth billions of rupees from illegal occupants in Lahore and sealed the plaza. According to details, one kanal of commercial property consists of 26 shops was recovered from illegal occupants. The secretary ETPB said operation against illegal occupants had been started and there was no relaxation for land grabbers.

Case: Sabzazar police have registered a case against the owner and five members of the administration of a private university over forgery and deception. The case has been registered on the complaint of MS social security hospital Dr Khalid who alleged that the university contract with the hospital had expired in 2017 but the accused persons prepared a fake letter of new 10 years contract.