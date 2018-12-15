Minister opens PESSI’s online collection system

Lahore:Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has inaugurated the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution’s (PESSI’s) online collection system.

Launch ceremony of the monthly contribution portal was arranged at Arfa Karim Tower. Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan said the basic purpose of this mobile application was to facilitate the business community and labourers. This is prime priority of government to provide basic rights to labourers. Announcement of labour policy, initiative to eradicate child labour and online collection system are the main targets of the government’s 100-day agenda.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all departments are trying to provide maximum facilities to the public. “We are monitoring all initiatives directly for basic rights of labours in commercial institutions”, the minister said.

Planning and Development Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman said this mobile app had been designed in a short time with the help of PESSI, PITB and Bank of Punjab to facilitate the public. Now the employees can get any online facility without any hassle, he added.

PESSI Commissioner Saqib Manaan all data on this app was managed to facilitate employees and the commercial community. PITB Additional Director General Saima Sheikh briefed the participants on the salient features of the mobile app.