‘Telemedicine project to be started in DG Khan’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that telemedicine will be promoted by utilising latest information and communication technologies and added as a result of it patients from remote areas could consult their specialist doctors.

Talking to the people belonging to Dera Ghazi Khan and other cities of the province at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), he said a pilot project of telemedicine would be started in DG Khan and Taunsa Sharif soon to help benefit the people belonging to the tribal areas. After the success of the pilot project, scope of this facility would be extended to other cities as well.

The chief minister said youths of deprived and backward areas would be provided employment opportunities through the use of IT. He pointed out that vast opportunities of progress and employment existed in the field of IT and added that youths would be given necessary training about running IT-based businesses in technology incubation centres. They will, thus, be able to earn the livelihood through freelancing, he added. Along with it, E-Khidmat Centres, E-Rozgar Centres and E-Earn Centres would also be established in remote areas for facilitating the people living there. He disclosed that establishment of special economic zone and IT University’s sub-campus in DG Khan would be reviewed as well.

Meanwhile, Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at ASTP in which CPEC related projects and development schemes for future were reviewed. Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that special economic zones would be set up to help change the destiny of the people. Investors will be given incentives as we want to make Punjab province the centre of trade and economic activities. Establishment of a mini-dam in Taunsa Sharif will be examined to store the gushing waters of hill-torrents of the area. Similarly, completion of Multan Nishtar-II project and cancer hospital for DG Khan was also under consideration. He reiterated his commitment that the Punjab government would bring a revolution of information technology in DG Khan and other backward areas of the province. We also welcome Chinese investment in social sector of the province, he added.

DEPUTY SPEAKER: Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday. Matters pertaining to development and prosperity of southern Punjab came under discussion. The chief minister said claims of development remained limited to certain areas and southern Punjab was ignored in the past. He said the PTI government had particularly focused on the development of backward areas and practical steps are being taken to develop the southern Punjab areas. From the next financial year, Southern Punjab secretariat will start working and people of the Southern Punjab will not have to come to Lahore for the solution of their problems.

He said every city, town and village has equal rights of development and people will be given this right under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The performance of educational institutions and hospitals in Southern Punjab will be improved to introduce real change at the grassroots, the chief minister concluded.

CM GRIEVED

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep grief over the death of mother of cricketers Kamran Akmal and Umer Akmal. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

NOTICE

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of two boys in the Mansoorabad area of Faisalabad and sought a report from IG Police. He has directed to early arrest the criminals involved in this crime and requirements of justice should be fulfilled.

Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of murder of a mother and her daughter in Wazirabad and has sought a report from IG Police. He has directed to arrest the accused and provision of justice should also be ensured to the heirs.