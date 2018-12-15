close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Cold weather in most parts of country expected

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

LAHORE: Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold weather is expected in upper parts of the country and frost is also expected during morning hours. Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab during morning/night hours.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan