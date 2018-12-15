Cold weather in most parts of country expected

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold weather is expected in upper parts of the country and frost is also expected during morning hours. Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab during morning/night hours.
