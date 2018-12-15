ACE starts probe against Citi housing over irregularities

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Friday unearthed a mega corruption scandal and started investigation against the Citi Housing Scheme, Sialkot.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that the ACE authorities had received complaints from the citizens, journalists and social elements of the society against the housing scheme. When the ACE teams investigated the matter, it revealed that the society administration has illegally included the 2323-kanal land in the society without approval and without paying fee to the government.

Moreover, 66-kanal land, which was originally allocated for construction of roads,

was also got merged into the plots. “The aforementioned irregularities were done in connivance with the municipal corporation and distinct council Sialkot officers and officials,” he added. Ahmed said that further investigation was under way against the staffers of the departments concerned.