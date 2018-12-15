PFF president Ashfaq Hussain to take charge today

KARACHI: The newly-elected president of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Ashfaq Hussain Shah will take charge on Saturday (today).

According to PFF vice-president Sardar Naveed Haider, he has written a letter to federation’s Secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi, informing him that he will come to the PFF headquarters in Lahore on Saturday to take charge and also to meet all the staff members.Naveed said if Lodhi did not give them the charge then they would inform the Supreme Court.

He revealed that Returning Officer Amir Salim Rana had also written to Col Lodhi, instructing him to post the notification of the PFF elections on the website of the federation and also apprise all relevant bodies that from now onwards the newly-elected body will be working.The PFF elections had been held in Islamabad on December 12 under the instructions of the Supreme Court.