CITY PULSE: Fool’s Gold

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Saud Baloch’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Fool’s Gold’ until December 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Otto Dix

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding an exhibition featuring etchings and prints from 1920 to 1924 and titled ‘Otto Dix: War and Social Criticism’ until December 19 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Earth to Form

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Husain Ahmad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Earth to Form’ until December 18. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Transcriptase

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Paul-Mehdi Rizvi, Manizhe Ali and Ali Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Transcriptase’ until December 17. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Meem Mashriq Meem Maghrib

The Koel Gallery is hosting Laila Rahman’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Meem Mashriq Meem Maghrib’ until December 15. Call 021-35831292 for more information.