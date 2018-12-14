close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Cricket team off to South Africa

Sports

December 14, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team left for South Africa in the wee hours of Thursday to play three-match Test series against South Africa. Pakistan team will open the tour with first Test at Centurion from Boxing Day (December 26). The second Test will be played at Cape Town from January 3 to 7 and the third Test will be played in Johannesburg from January 11 to 15. Pakistan will also play five one-day internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals during the tour.

Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), M Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, M Abbas, Hasan Ali, M Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi.

