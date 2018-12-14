NUST, CITTC sign MoU

Islamabad : National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in collaboration with Chinese International Technology Transfer Centre (CITTC) is all set to establish China Pakistan Technology Transfer Centre (CPTTC) at NUST.

CITTC is a joint project of Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology and Beijing Municipal Science and technology Commission, that provides a professional international technology transfer platform between China and other countries across the world.

The China Pakistan Technology Transfer Centre (CPTTC) is a result of an MoU signed between NUST and CITTC in Beijing. CPTTC will thus facilitate technology transfer between China and Pakistan, providing soft-landing to companies of both the countries to enter into each other’s’ markets. The centre will act as a bridge and gateway between the industries and innovative resources of both the countries. The centre will be established at National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), a flagship project of NUST set to be inaugurated in January 2019. Speaking at the occasion, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, Rector NUST termed the establishment of CPTTC as a landmark achievement for CITTC and NUST being the first ever international centre established at any Pakistani University to promote two-way technology transfer between the two friendly nations.