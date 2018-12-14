3,000 cops perform duties in by-poll

LAHORE: Police ensured foolproof security arrangements and maintained peace on the occasion of by-election in constituency PP-168, Lahore.

Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct was enforced in letter and spirit by Lahore police as no one was allowed to violate the law and create any disturbance. Three thousand police officers and officials, including woman police, were deployed at all the polling stations and their adjacent areas to provide security to the voters. Around 22 polling stations were declared sensitive ones. Police had also sought surety bonds from the candidates and there was a strict ban on display of weapons.

Capital City Police Officer B.A Nasir and DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir visited the sensitive polling stations early in the morning and reviewed the security arrangements. Moreover, Jawans of Lahore Police also provided great help to the elderly and special voters at the polling stations established at different places, including Attari, Saroba, Chungi Amar Sadhu. They even carried the elderly and specials persons on their shoulders to get them to the polling booths. They also provided support to the citizens for distribution of food among the voters on humanitarian grounds.

The DIG appreciated the police performance on the polling day. IG: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi has said the welfare and health of the police force is top priority of Police Department.

He stated this on Thursday while inaugurating the renovated mess and residential rooms at Qurban Police Lines, Lahore. The IG said that the renovation work would be completed within two weeks across Punjab. He directed the officers of Qurban Lines to pay special attention to the welfare of the force.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 825 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Eleven people died and 891 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Among the injured, 516 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals. The rest of the victims who sustained minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

Expat: An expatriate Pakistani has got back the possession of his house worth Rs 5 million with the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, OPC Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar stated that Hassan Askari Khan, settled in Brooklyn, the US, filed a complaint that some persons had forcefully occupied his house located in old Civil Lines, Fateh Sher Colony, Sahiwal.

The complaint was referred to the Sahiwal district administration for further proceedings. The illegal occupants were evicted from the house after hectic efforts. The possession of the house was given to its owner.