9th Convocation of Dow University

Karachi: Dow University of Health Sciences has conferred more than 1370 students at 9th Convocation 2018. 388 graduates of MBBS along with postgraduates of different fields of Allied Health Sciences, diploma, MPhil, 26 Gold Medalists, 24 Silver Medalists and 24 Bronze Medalists successfully passed out this year.

The Chief Guest to the Convocation was Dr. Azra Fazal Pehchuho who, while talking to the media, said that we have adequate healthcare facilities in our province; still, the Government needs to work in the health sector. Addressing the graduating students of 2018 batch, she congratulated them and said that this is the day of great joy for you. Now, it is your responsibility to serve the society with best of healthcare services and spread them in every part of your country including urban as well as rural areas.

Dr. Ajmal Khan, Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, who was the Guest of Honor to the event, said that after acquiring medical education, you have to meet the expectations of the entire nation..***