close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
December 14, 2018

Student kills classmate in Abbottabad

National

SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
December 14, 2018

ABBOTTABAD: A student of 9th class at FG Boys Public High School allegedly shot dead his classmate in the classroom on Thursday and the accused was later arrested by the police.

Soon after the resumption of classes at 8:45am, Haider Ali, a student of grade-9, killed his classmate Usman, a resident of Baloch Regiment Centre, Abbottabad. The boy received bullet shot on the neck and was shifted to hospital in a serious condition but he died on his way to hospital, according to police sources. The police arrested Haider Ali, recovered the pistol from him and registered a case. The City Police Station started investigation to know the exact cause of the dispute. The autopsy was conducted at the District Headquarters Hospital and the body was handed over to the family for burial.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan